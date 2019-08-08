MISSOULA - A Missoula man is one of hundreds who are joining a class-action lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America for alleged sex abuse. He's now going public with his emotional story.
Stephen Rutledge is one of 800 clients in a class-action lawsuit brought this week by the Abuse In Scouting organization.
Rutledge, now 66, grew up as a military dependent. His father was a lieutenant in the Air Force. When he was 11 years old, Stephen's family was relocated to a military base in Peshawar, Pakistan, where he joined the Boy Scouts of America.
It was there Stephen says he became a victim of sexual abuse.
"I recall the troop leader entering my tent with the Boy Scout manual after the troop had retired to their individual tents for the evening. The major laid the manual on my lap and started fondling my genitals,” Rutledge said.
After the incident, Stephen remembers being called into the Office of Special Investigations, where he was asked about what happened. Soon after, his family was relocated to Germany.
He and his family never spoke of the incident again.
"As far as my father goes, I don't know what his commanding officer told him," he said. "Was it like, you know, 'we are going to ship you off here and forget it ever happened, or you can just get out of the service'?"
"That's the other thing. I can't imagine what it did to my mother, I just can't."
Rutledge grew up to become a police officer and SWAT team member for nearly 20 years in Mobile, Alabama before moving to Missoula in 1998.
He has since retired, and currently receives Social Security disability due to his severe epileptic seizures, PTSD and depression.
"I try and keep busy and things like that, not think about it," he said, "But I wake up in the middle of the night - that's the other thing - I can see his face. Bald-headed, tan, and he wore glasses. I just can see it."
After all this time, he still has many unanswered questions.
"I need closure on this, you know," Rutledge said. "What happened to him? Did he continue? Did they just say, 'hey, go to another Army base or Air Force base and have fun?”
It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will proceed. The Boy Scouts of America told the Washington Post in a statement: “We care deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting."