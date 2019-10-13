MISSOULA—A Missoula man who admitted to multiple child pornography crimes was sentenced today to 12 years in prison, 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,000 restitution, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.
Mark Allen McNeely, Sr., 51, pleaded guilty in June to a dozen counts including; distribution of child pornography, transportation of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.
In court records filed in the case, the prosecution said that on Nov. 20, 2018, a Missoula Police detective and member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on McNeely’s residence. They examined a laptop seized in the search, and later determined it had been used to search for, download, and store images and videos of child pornography. The laptop also had been used to communicate with others in chatrooms on child pornography. The detective also obtained records from Skype and Facebook that were associated with accounts used by McNeely. Those records showed that McNeely distributed images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on multiple dates.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula Police Department, Bozeman Police Department and ICAC Task Force.
This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.