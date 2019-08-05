MISSOULA - Authorities say Andrew Hossle of Missoula was last seen on Aug. 1 and may be in danger.
Hossle's last known location was on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 PM near Triple Bridges, off the Fish Creek exit on I-90. The exit is between Superior and Alberton.
Authorities say he is an epileptic and doesn't have his medication with him.
From the release:
Hossle is 6' tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has a red beard, auburn hair, and brown eyes. He goes by "Drew" and was last seen wearing a v-neck t-shirt, khaki shorts, and green Chaco sandals. He was also wearing a red-billed hat with blue on the front. He has 2 matching wrist tattoos and a large back tattoo. Hossle was driving a dark blue, 2018 Ford Fiesta.
Hossle has a history of epilepsy and is without his medication. If you have any information, please call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at (406)822-3555.