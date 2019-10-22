Attorney General Tim Fox squashes a controversial city of Missoula ordinance requiring background checks on private gun sales in city limits. On Thursday Fox laid out his opinion in a letter to Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson, saying the ordinance is unconstitutional and Montana state law prohibits local governments from infringing on second amendment rights. The background check ordinance took effect three months ago after it passed through Missoula City Council w...