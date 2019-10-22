MISSOULA - The Montana Supreme Court says Missoula does not have the authority to enact background checks on guns sold in city limits.
The court's ruling, issued Tuesday afternoon, says Missoula's background check ordinance passed in 2016 misinterprets how much authorities cities have to regulate firearms sales.
The ruling sides with Republican Attorney General Tim Fox, who sued to overturn the city's law.
Justices Mike McGrath, Dirk Sandefur and Laurie McKinnon agreed with the decision, which was written by Justice Jim Rice.
Justices Beth Baker and Ingrid Gustafson dissented.