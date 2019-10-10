Missoula group sews to strengthen healing process for people battling breast cancer

MISSOULA - All week ABC FOX Montana has been telling you how you can
'Race for a Cure' for breast cancer; what breast cancer is and how it affects the body, how to help detect it and one organization dedicated to finding a cure.
Until that happens, we introduce you to one group, that is sewing to strengthen the healing process for people recovering from breast cancer surgery.
These are the Knitted or Crocheted Knockers.
And they are knitted or crocheted, one at a time, by members of the Martha Sewing Ministry in Missoula.
Kaycee Schilke has been sewing them for women, who've undergone mastectomies or other procedures to the breast, for years.
She says that these special, handmade breast prosthesis are soft, comfortable, beautiful and when placed in a regular bra, they take the shape and feel of a real breast.
For Schilke, creating these Knitted Knockers helps her remind other women to get their mammograms.
"I had breast cancer. But this was the first time that I had a 3D mammogram and it was barely a shadow on that," Schikle said. "I think I had an excellent radiologist, and it wouldn've been a whole year otherwise, and it would've been a whole different outcome. I had a lumpectomy and radiation, preventative radiation. So I'm three and a half years out in my recovery thanks to that treatment."
To date, Martha Sewing Ministries has made nearly 170 Knockers for people throughout the community, along with hundreds of other items, like breast cancer pillows and chemo microwave bags and covers.
If you would like more information on how get a pair of Knockers for yourself or a loved one, click here, email: 'contact@marthasewingministry.com, or call Kaycee Schilke at: (406) 370-9345.
And you can join ABC FOX Montana and the Susan G. Komen Foundation in the fight against breast cancer for the "Race for the Cure."
Festivities start with a fundraising event on Thursday at Paradise Falls at 5:30 PM.
Survivors and their families will be recognized at the 'Promise Celebration.'
For more information on how to register for the 'Race for the Cure,' click here.
And join our own Angela Marshall. She'll be there every step of the way and she hopes to see you there, too!