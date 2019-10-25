MISSOULA - Fuddruckers on North Reserve Street announced on their Facebook page they officially shut down after 25 years of operation on Friday.
"After 40 years in managing a restaurant, it's time to move on," the owners wrote. "We are going to miss all those people who blessed us by working so hard for us and the guests who supported us all those years. You all will be missed and never forgotten."
Musser Bros. Inc. Auctions and Real Estate will be hosting an auction in November selling everything in the restaurant.