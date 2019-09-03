Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a category 2 storm, with winds speeds sustaining 110 miles per hour.
Dorian started this week as a category 5 hurricane. As of Tuesday Dorian is still battering the Bahamas and has left at least five people dead.
Tuesday night the storm is approaching the south eastern coast where millions in Florida have been forced to evacuate. Parts of Georgia and the Carolinas are also expected be impacted by the hurricane.
Multiple Montana agencies are down in the south helping with hurricane relief efforts, but there is one group that is still back in Montana, and they are eager to get that call.
The Missoula Fire Department said they are also ready to go when they are needed. In times of emergencies states can reach out and ask for help.
"Different states when they have emergencies put out requests throughout the United States to have emergency management teams come and help," Missoula Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said.
Last fall the Missoula Fire Department answered one of those calls and responded to Hurricane Michael.
This year they were asked to help again, but Florida said they were getting so many other responses they had to cancel some, including Missoula Fire.
"We were ready but then they canceled several teams one of them being ours this weekend but we are still on standby and ready to deploy if necessary," Brandt said.
Missoula’s Incident Management Team is a type three all hazards response, meaning:
"We are able to respond to hurricanes floods avalanches anything like that to come help organize and help support whatever event is going on," Brandt said.
Missoula’s team is made up of more than just the fire department, it consists of 30 to 60 emergency personal that range from police, to the forest service, to the department of emergency management.
While they are able to respond to national disasters that team was put together in order to respond to local emergencies first.