Missoula figure skater to perform on Good Morning America Wednesday morning

MONTANA- You might remember Justin Hergett, we introduce you to him as one of our “Students of the Week” last year. He’s a figure skater form the Missoula area.
This morning, Hergett who is currently skating with Disney on Ice will be performing on Good Morning America with the cast of the tour he’s on.
If you join us on an ABC affiliate you can watch, in Bozeman and Butte that’s KWYB and in Missoula and Kalispell that’s KTMF.
This morning we here in Montana are wishing him the very best, you can watch his full students of the week story here.