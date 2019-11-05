A study from FinanceBuzz found that Gallatin County ranked #3 and Missoula County ranked #4 in Top 25 Growth Markets for Rideshare Services.
The study looked at counties across the country to see where there is a high demand for ridesharing but a lower ratio in rideshare drivers. It was measured on a year-over-year basis. Missoula County saw a 140.4 percent growth in drivers and a 296.4 percent growth in demand for rideshare. In Gallatin County, there was a 150 percent growth rate for drivers and a 358.6 percent growth rate in demand.
This means the two counties are among the highest in demand for rideshare, but among the lowest amount of competition for drivers.
According to FinanceBuzz, this growth could be attributed to little public transportation options. Buses only run until 7 PM in Missoula and 6:45 PM in Gallatin County. Also, both counties are seeing a boom in businesses opening, potentially bringing in more residents and employees to the area. Another reason for Gallatin County is the area saw a 24.8 percent growth in population in the last decade, compared to the U.S. average of 6.9 percent.