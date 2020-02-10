MISSOULA - For the first time, ABC FOX Montana is hearing from a Missoula author as her memoir will soon hit a popular streaming service.
Stephanie Land's memoir, 'MAID: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive' will head to Netflix.
The book chronicles her life as a single mother in poverty, who tries to make ends meet by cleaning houses.
ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall interviewed Land back in 2016 when her memoir was in the works.
After her book was published in January 2019, it went to the top of the New York Times Best-Seller List.
It was even read and reviewed by President Barack Obama, who described it, in part, as "the description of the tightrope many families walk just to get by."
In a phone conversation with Land last week, she said she was really excited when Netflix picked up the series and even more excited in the way they pitched it.
"And the thing that I have always wanted for this story is for people, who have been in my situation, is to see themselves authentically represented in the media, whether it's my book or an article written about my book or the series," Land said. "And I not only believe that the people who are writing and producing are not only going to do that in an authentic way, but poor people will be able to access it and watch it."
What's evening more exciting?
John Wells, executive producer of 'Shameless,' will serve as E.P.
Molly Smith Metzler, who is best known for her writing on 'Orange is the New Black' and 'Shameless,' will serve as showrunner, E.P. and writer.
Another EP? Hollywood A-lister, Margot Robbie.
She will also take the lead role in the drama series.
Netflix has not announced a premiere date for 'MAID,' but ABC FOX Montana will update you when that happens.