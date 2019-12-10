MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Air Quality Advisory Council is seeking Missoula residents with a knack for air quality to apply for a volunteer membership.
The council will gather to discuss air quality issues about transportation, industrial sources, outdoor burning, road dust, wildfire smoke, and wood stoves. Meetings will take place on the first Tuesday night per month.
The council encourages anyone with an air quality associated background to apply. Residents with no air quality background may apply as a citizen-at-large.
The application is open until Tuesday, December 31 at 5 p.m.
Reach Sarah Coefield with any questions regarding the application at (406) 258-3642 or scoefield@missoulacounty.us.