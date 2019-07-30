TROUT CREEK - Officials are asking if anyone's seen Justin Rasor, who was last seen around Trout Creek on July 29.
From the Sanders County Sheriff's Office:
The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Justin Rasor. Justin was last seen in the Trout Creek area on 07/29/19. He is described as 5'6, 145 lbs, short blond hair, a goatie and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing Carhart shorts and a white T shirt. If you have any information about Justin's whereabouts, please contact the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 406-827-3584 ext. 3.