MISSOULA - Authorities say Mia Hoffman-Cluchey is missing and may be held against her will.
Mia was last seen on Tuesday, July 30 at noon and last heard from at 8 PM that day.
Police believe Mia may be in the Glacier Park area with an older male.
Authorities did not provide a larger image of the missing woman.
From the DOJ alert:
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of Missoula PD for Mia Hoffman-Cluchey. Mia is a 24 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches, 120 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. Mia was last seen wearing a red strapless top with sleeves and short black shorts. Mia has a tattoo on her left rib cage with the script "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever."
Mia was last seen on 7/30/2019 at noon and last heard from at 8:00pm on the same day. Missoula PD believes Mia may be traveling in the Glacier National Park area with an older male, unknown race, tall, slightly overweight, grey hair (possibly in a ponytail) with a braided grey beard wearing a bright orange t shirt.
Missoula PD believes Mia is possibly being held against her will. There is no vehicle description. If you have any information on Mia's whereabouts, please call Missoula PD at 552-6300 or dial 9 1 1.