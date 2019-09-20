On September 19 Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted an attempt to locate for 38-year-old Jeremiah Jackson, who was last seen Friday, Sept. 13.
According to BLES Jeremiah is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Jeremiah was last seen leaving a residence in South Glacier Homes around 10:00 p.m. in a tan/brown 2005 Honda Accord on September 13. He was wearing a florescent green and black cap, Levi jeans, a black hoodie and orange Nike basketball shoes.
If you know Jeremiah's whereabouts please call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.