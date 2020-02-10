UPDATE 1:05 p.m.
According to an email from the Missoula Police Department, Destini Shyanne Houle "has been located and she is fine."
MISSOULA – A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued out of the Missoula Police Department for a 24-year-old Native American Female.
Destini Shyanne Houle was last seen in Missoula on February 9th wearing a white hoodie and jeans. She is 5’7”, 238 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she is possibly being held against her will and is considered to be endangered. If you have any information about Destini, please call Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911.