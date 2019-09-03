HELENA- Helena Police Department released a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Cheyenne Bunker.
Cheyenne is 17-years-old, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 163 lbs, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen September 2 when she left her home to go to the library and was wearing a turquoise cap with a Montana Logo, a thin long sleeve gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Helena Police Department says Cheyenne has a mental age of a six to eight-year-old and she suffers from PTSD, anxiety, and has a diminished mental capacity.
Cheyenne has no concept of time and is medication dependant and did not leave with her medicine.
If you have any information please call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or call 911.