COLUMBIA FALLS - Authorities are asking for help finding an elderly man who was last seen on Wednesday leaving his house on a bike.
From Flathead County:
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for 84 year old Malcolm Thompson of Columbia Falls. Thompson was last seen on 8/7/19 leaving his residence in Columbia Heights on a bicycle. He was wearing a long sleeved white shirt, faded blue jeans and grey bicycle helmet. Thompson frequents coffee shops in the Columbia Falls area. If you have any information please call dispatch at 406-758-5610