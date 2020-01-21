MISSOULA -- Missoula Police are have requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 13-year-old boy who was seen Jan. 11, 2020.
Police describe Tyrin L. Killsnight, as Native American, 5 feet 1 inches, 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said in a release they believe Killsnight is trying to find his mother by hitchhiking. His mother's whereabouts are unknown as of right now. According to the advisory, "he left home without proper clothing for the weather and there is concern for his physical health due to medical issues."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911.