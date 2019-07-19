Miss Montana set to soar in world-renowned air show in Wisconsin

It's known as 'The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration.'
And it has taken place in Osh Kosh, Wisconsin for nearly 60 years.
But new at the event this year: Miss Montana.
ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall spoke with Eric Komberec, who is spearheading the Miss Montana project.
He performed test flights on Miss Montana on Friday before he and the crew depart for EAA AirVenture Saturday afternoon.
Komberec says that this is a great opportunity for Miss Montana as the historic DC-3/C-47 will join more than 10,000 aircraft to fly with roughly 600,000 spectators there to watch.
"We're going to be giving Young Eagle rides to inspire the next generation of kids to get inspired in aviation and antique aviation," Komberec says.
The event runs July 22-28.
And Miss Montana's busy summer continues.
On August 4-5, she will help commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire tragedy.
