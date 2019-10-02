Miss Montana Pilots React to Fatal Connecticut Crash

MISSOULA- At least seven people are dead after a World War II era airplane crashed in Connecticut Wednesday morning.
A state official was not authorized to discuss the investigation but spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The vintage Boeing B-17 was carrying 13 people from the Bradley International Airport. Officials say the aircraft was five minutes into the flight when it reported it had a problem and was not gaining altitude.
It was attempting to land, but struck a maintenance shed at the airport. One person on the ground was also injured.
This crash, although it happened in Connecticut, still hits extremely close to home.
The state's own World War II plane that served as a C-47, Miss Montana is still actively flying around the world.
Also recently returning from the 75th D-Day anniversary in Normandy, Germany, Miss Montana and her crew have worked strenuously to keep the plane's wings up in the air.
We spoke with Miss Montana pilots Wednesday surrounding the morning's fatal crash and they said the aviation community is such a small community, and receiving news like this is tragic.
"We pray for the victims and their families, people who are on board and their families, and we stand ready to help anyway we can although I don't know of any connection from Missoula to the Collings Foundations, but the woodwork community is pretty small,” co-pilot, Bryan Douglass said.
With the Hurricane Dorian relief mission now complete, Miss Montana pilots say they are just waiting on clear weather before safely returning home to the Garden City.