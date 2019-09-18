Miss Montana delivering nearly 11,000 meals a day to Freeport, Bahamas citizens

MISSOULA- After taking off Saturday-- the C-47 Miss Montana plane arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday to begin their Hurricane Dorian relief work in Freeport, Bahamas.
9 crew members journeyed from the Museum of Mountain Flying, nearly 3,000 miles to Florida, beginning their work delivering meals for Operation Barbecue Relief, an organization providing hot, fresh meals to hurricane survivors in need.
Since their recent arrival, the crew has delivered backpacks and survival supplies donated from not only generous Montanans, but people around the world.
They have also taken multiple trips from Florida to the Bahamas, carrying nearly 11,000 barbecue meals in a single trip for citizens of Freeport.
Miss Montana pilots say while the work hasn't necessarily been easy, it's more than worth it.
"Well it's all worth it-- everyone that was there yesterday said -- we saw some little kids eating and we knew that tonight they would have a full belly and that makes every bit of it worth it and we get to do that every day. So yeah, it's worth it, we're glad we are here and I hope we are going to make Montana proud,” co-pilot, Bryan Douglass said.
The crew will remain in Florida, continuing day trips back and forth to the Bahamas for the foreseeable future.
We'll make sure to keep you updated on their journey, as it continues.