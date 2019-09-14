Miss Montana and crew taking flight Saturday evening for Hurricane Dorian relief

MISSOULA- Saturday evening Miss Montana and her crew will leave for the Bahamas to bring children backpacks full of food and supplies.
Donations of all forms, from all over the world, will take flight on Miss Montana headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she and her crew will be stationed for at least the next thirty days, taking trips back and forth to Freeport, Bahamas.
"We wanted to kind of focus on the kids because we feel that they are very disrupted by this and to give them a coloring book or coloring crayons or a piece of paper to write down their thoughts or feelings on or a teddy bear to snuggle with them at night would be very good for them and to kind of comfort and warm them,” volunteer Tia Komberec, said.
Asking for backpacks filled with food and supplies--an expected 100 backpacks is expected to take flight, but volunteers say a lot more than just bags will make the trip.
"We've got everything from toothbrushes to deodorant to garbage bags and toilet paper and food and pretty much whatever someone thought they would like they've dropped off. We've had drop offs and we've also had people donate money and we have went shopping for them,” Komberec said.
Upon arrival Sunday--the crew partnered with an organization called --Operation Barbecue Relief--to bring 40,000 barbecue meals from Florida--to the Bahamas twice a day.
Pilots making this trip say they hope the work they are doing makes Montanans proud.
"Once we get down there we are partnering with people who are experienced with it, they have a proven track record, they are going to give us the stuff, load our stuff, load it on us, tell us where to go and they are going to be in charge of distributing it when it gets there. We are going to be careful, really careful that we can be proud of and the people of Montana can be proud of,” Co-Pilot, Bryan Douglass said.
For anyone still interested in donating, you can still do so by donating to the trip's Go Fund Me page.