Miss Montana accepting donations for Hurricane Dorian relief trip

MISSOULA- The Douglas C-3 plane, Miss Montana, is fueling up and taking off, ready to head to the Bahamas despite the oncoming storm.
Miss Montana recently returned from a world trip that saw her in Europe, and now she and her crew are taking another trip. But this time -- for a different reason.
After Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas just two weeks ago, the Miss Montana crew decided if they had the means to travel, they should.
That's why tomorrow evening, 9 crew members will hop aboard Miss Montana, and head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
They will be stationed for at least the next 30 days helping with Dorian’s hurricane relief efforts.
In the last 24 hours since the trip has been announced -- the crew has been receiving donations and calls from Montanans looking for ways to help.
In my conversations today with the Miss Montana crew -- they have the resources to help, so why not make a trip down south?
"Mainly we saw a need. A lot of stuff destroyed a lot of stuff that needed to be moved out there to help rebuild, help support people that are still alive there and we just felt - we had an ability to do it so we started looking at the best way to make that happen in a safe and effective manner,” Miss Montana pilot, Randy Schonemann said.
The Museum of Mountain Flying is asking for backpack donations, filled with baked goods and food supplies that can be given to children upon arrival to their destination of Freeport, Bahamas.
Money donations -- as well as whatever the public feels is necessary to donate will also be accepted. And for anyone who does want to donate can drop off donations by 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Mountain Flying.
We will keep you updated on Miss Montana’s progress over the next month both on air and online.