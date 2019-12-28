HELENA- Starting the first of the year, Montana’s minimum wage is going up from $8.50 to $8.65.
According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (MDLI), the minimum wage is subject to a cost-of-living adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index.
Minimum wage is calculated by multiplying the current minimum wage rate by the increase of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers.
From the MDLI, from August 2018 to August 2019 the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers increased 1.75%, increasing Montana’s minimum wage by $0.15 from last year’s minimum.
For more information on Montana’s minimum wage, you can visit the Montana Department of Labor and Industry website here.