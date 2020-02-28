HELENA - Democrat Mike Cooney announces Casey Schreiner as his running mate in the race for Montana's governor.
Schreiner is a former school teacher and has served as House Democratic Leader.
Cooney is the current Lieutenant Governor and is seeking the democratic nomination. Schreiner had initially announced plans to run for governor, but announced in early February that he would not seek that nomination.
Businesswoman Whitney Williams is also seeking the Democratic nomination. On Thursday, former Governor Brian Schweitzer announced he is supporting Williams.
On the Republican side of the ticket Attorney General Tim Fox, Rep. Greg Gianforte and State Sen. Al Olszewski are all seeking their party's nomination.
Gianforte is announcing his running mate Sunday in Billings.
The state's primary election is June 2. The general election is November 3.