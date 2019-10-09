Montana Highway Patrol is currently reporting more than 50 incidents on the roads as of 11 am.
Everything from crash slide off to jack knifed semis have been reported.
So far, since 3:45 am there have only been three crashes reported with injuries.
At 7:48 an injury crash was reported on Hwy 89 at MM 20.
Another injury crash was reported on Montana Avenue in Helena at 9:38 am
A third injury crash was reported in Deer Lodge on I-90 Eastbound MM 199.
MHP tells us they're expecting a very long day ahead as more people hit the road. We're working to learn more about the injury crashes.
