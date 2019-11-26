The Montana Department of Justice sent out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Robert Vencent Vasecka.
The alert says Vasecka, 85, was last seen in Missoula on Tuesday, when he left his assisted living facility around 8:20 AM.
Vasecka has dementia and high blood pressure and he is not traveling with his medication, according to the alert. He is described as a white male, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing 130 pounds and has blue eyes.
Vasecka is driving a 2010 Subaru Forester with Montana license plate 462671B and is believed to be headed towards North Dakota.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Missoula Police at (406) 552-6300 or 911.