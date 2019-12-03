UPDATE: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Susan Diane Griffin was cancelled, Susan was found Tuesday evening just before 11 p.m. and is safe.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's office thanks those that helped to find Griffin.
VICTOR - A Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory was issued Tuesday night just after 10:00 PM for a 57-year old Victor woman.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office released the MEPA for Susan Griffin of Victor. She was last seen walking away from her Victor area home on Tuesday night, and was wearing an olive green jacket, jeans, and blue shoes.
According to the MEPA, she is believed to have walked towards Highway 93. Griffin is dependent on medication, and does not know the area well. Officials think she might of tried to get a ride or hitchhike.
Griffin is described at white, 5'8" inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair.
If you have any information of Griffin's whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Corporal Dan Mendonca or Corporal Nicolas Monaco of the Ravalli County Sherrif's Office at 406-363-3033.