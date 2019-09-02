Doctor Joe Austerman of Cleveland Clinic Children's did not take part in the study, but says it shows different forms of media have different effects on kids.
"They discovered that social media is not the same as TV, is not the same as video games, or just being on the computer. Although most of them had an effect on depression, it was in different ways, and to different degrees,” said Doctor Joe Austerman, Cleveland Clinic Children's.
The study looks at nearly 4,000 students and how social media, video games, television, and computers impacted their mood.
Researchers found, in some cases, media use had a negative impact on mood, especially when it came to social media and television.
Other forms of media, such as video games and computer use, had less impact on depression symptoms.
Doctor Austerman says social media, in particular, tends to foster thoughts of comparison and self-judgment.
And it's easy for adolescents to fall into the traps of the online world where not everything you see can be taken at face value.
He says parents need to educate their children about what they see online.
"You want to continually educate and point out, and look for learning opportunities when they are engaged in their social media, saying, 'hey, do you think that's real? Here's what's really happening; this is an artificial world,” said Doctor Joe Austerman, Cleveland Clinic Children's.
Doctor Austerman says parents should model good media behavior and be aware of how much time they're spending on their own devices.
He says if you notice mood changes in your child becoming withdrawn, irritable or declining grades it could be a sign of depression that needs medical attention.