MEAGHER COUNTY - Meagher County sheriffs are hoping modern social networking can help them solve a decades-old bank robbery.
The sheriff's office posted details about a cold case on Monday morning.
On February 24, 1964, 54 years ago to the date of the post, people notified sheriffs that someone stole more than $29,000 from the First National Bank in White Sulphur Springs.
Sheriffs determined the crooks entered the bank two days earlier by breaking a window and drilling through the safe. They then took an estimated 1,700 pounds of silver dollars.
Three FBI agents from the Butte Office helped investigate.
One witness reported that he noticed a fairly new, white-colored car parked at the hospital around the time of the robbery. They also reported seeing a two-tone, yellow Chevrolet by the cemetery. There were two men in the front seat. Neither vehicle was ever located.
Meagher County Sheriffs report there were numerous leads, but none panned out. This is still an open investigation.