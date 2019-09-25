With the first snow fall comes winter driving, but a helpful navigation tool might not be available for this weekend's historic storm. The Montana Department of Transportation's road condition map will be down for scheduled maintenance this weekend.
According to MDT’s website their road condition map will be extremely slow or unavailable on Sunday, Sept. 29. When you visit their website you will see this warning,
“from 9:00am until 3:00pm. State of Montana services, including the map may experience high latency or be temporarily unavailable,” due to site maintenance.
While the road map is down, travelers can use the National Weather Service online as a resource for up-to-date travel information and hazards.
With winter weather approaching it's also time to make sure you have a proper winter emergency kit ready to go in your car as well as tires with good tread.