MDT introducing new snowplows

HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation builds between 15 to 25 snowplows each year saving the state over $90,000 per truck.
With these home made snowplows they are able to add new innovations specific for Montana like a heated rear camera, amber LED lights, stainless steel dump-off and sanders that prevent from corrosion. These new features come from thoughts and ideas from mechanics and drivers throughout the previous years.
"We put those innovations together and it just makes a really nice truck for our guys,” says Walt Kerttula, Equipment Bureau Chief, MDT. “Each year we kind of look at them and see what we can do different, what can we do better, what's somebody out in the field suggesting and we try to work those ideas in."
Five employees build these plows year-round, which allows them to stay in the state to learn how to operate and fix them.
"We can build them the way we want too,” says Kerttula. “We can put in the components that we want, the features we want and build the truck that meets our specifications that works for us."
In spring of 2019, MDT rolled out their first Bi - Directional Tow Plow. It is a trailer that is pulled behind the snow plow to help clear more snow off of the roadways.
MDT always wants to add, when you see a plow out to make sure to give them plenty of space so they can do their job and continue to make the road safe for travelers.