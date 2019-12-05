Manhunt underway for alleged shoplifter near Corvallis

CORVALLIS - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is telling residents to lock their doors as a manhunt is underway for a wanted shoplifter.
Justin Johnson is wanted for shoplifting, felony theft, felony criminal mischief, reckless eluding and contempt of court warrants.
In a press release, law enforcement say that Johnson led law enforcement on a pursuit earlier Thursday afternoon near Corvallis.
He was last seen leaving his vehicle and running south on foot.
Officials say that it's unclear if Johnson is armed, but he should be treated with caution.
If you see this man, you're asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office immediately at (406) 363-3033.