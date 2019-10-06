According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 76-year-old Manhattan man is dead after being struck and killed by a car while he was out walking.
The incident happened around 6:30pm Saturday night. MHP says the man was walking along Stagecoach Trail Road, when a 2006 Chevy Impala driving in the opposite direction hit him. The vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old man from Bozeman, who was uninjured. A 23-year-old male passenger was also uninjured.
Authorities say speed, drugs, and alcohol all appear to be factors in the crash. After hitting the man, the car left the scene but police were able to track the men down.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.