THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. RONALD JOSEPH GRAHAM HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE NOVEMBER 8TH WHEN HE LEFT HIS RESIDENCE. RONALD SUFFERS FROM SEIZURES AND OTHER HEALTH CONCERNS. RONALD WAS REPORTED MISSING TO THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT YESTERDAY AND NEW INFORMATION RECEIVED TODAY INDICATES THAT RONALD MAY NOT HAVE HIS MEDICATION OR REQUIRED LIQUID FOOD. RONALD IS A NATIVE AMERICAN MALE, 5 FEET 11 INCHES TALL, 150 POUNDS, THIN BUILD, WITH BROWN EYES AND LONG BLACK HAIR. HE TYPICALLY WEARS HIS HAIR IN A BRAID. RONALD DOES NOT DRIVE AND USUALLY WALKS OR TAKES PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON RONALD GRAHAM, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 5 5 2 6 3 0 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.