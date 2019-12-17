MISSOULA, Mont. - A New York City man who allegedly spoke about planning to attack Americans to "avenge" the murders of Muslims in New Zealand and traveled to Montana to buy guns, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison on Friday.
21-year-old Fabjan Alameti pleaded guilty in August to two counts of false statements to a federal officer in a matter involving terrorism, after lying to federal law enforcement agents about his desire to fight for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) overseas and to conduct an attack on American soil, according to a Department of Justice press release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the ruling in Missoula, sentencing Alameti to 57 months in prison, with three years of supervised release.
Alameti, an Albanian national, came to Bozeman from the Bronx, New York City in March, attempting to purchase guns at several stores.
“I’m going to Montana and gonna buy a gun since all they need is a background check and ID,” Alameti allegedly wrote to an FBI informant in March.
On April 3, Alameti was arrested without incident by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at Zero In Indoor Shooting Center in Bozeman. Alameti had gone with an informant to allegedly rent and practice using an M1A rifle. He had allegedly talked about plans to attack random civilians to "avenge" the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand in the spring, which left 50 dead, many of whom were Muslim.
Special Agent in Charge Paul Haertel writing in the press release that Alameti's case "highlights the real threat posed by homegrown violent extremists."
During the trial, it was revealed that while Alameti was in a Montana correctional facility, he is suspected of asking a fellow inmate about obtaining guns and explosives, and a razor blade and pro-ISIS messages were found in his cell.