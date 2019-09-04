MISSOULA - The man shot by police on Labor Day had prior encounters with law enforcement and convictions for assaulting police officers, according to court documents.
Steven Cole Gill, 35, of Missoula had a criminal record dating back to February 2004. His convictions include felony assault on a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, secretly watching or recording a person in a private residence, and violating probation.
Missoula Police responded to a report Monday, Sept. 2 around 4:40 pm for suspicious drug activity at recreational vehicle near the intersection of N. 2nd and A Street in a dirt lot.
A confrontation occurred when officers attempted to speak with Gill. Shots were fired and Gill was struck. After being transported to St. Patrick hospital in Missoula, Gill died of his wounds. No officers were injured in the incident, however two Missoula Police Officers are under administrative leave, per Missoula Police policy and standard practice.
The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.