Man charged with murder in Monday night death of Kalispell man

In Flathead County, a 43-year-old man is charged with murder for allegedly beating another man to death with a break.
Leigh Garrett Medina was charged with deliberate homicide on Friday.
On Monday night, ABC FOX Montana reported that deputies responded to Lenwood Lane around 5 pm after receiving phone calls from concerned neighbors.
That's when they found Paul David Kellenberger, 67, dead on the kitchen floor of his home.
A suspect, later identified as Medina, was taken into custody on unrelated charges soon after the discovery of Kellenberger's body.
Court documents say that a witness watched Medina use a large cement brick to repeatedly bash Kellenberger over the head.
When police questioned Medina, he admitted to being at Kellenberger's home and had blood on his clothes.
No motive has been given so far.
If convicted, Medina could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Medina is expected to be arraigned on August 8th at 1:30 pm.