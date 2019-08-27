LOLO - A man is charged with felony intimidation after reportedly saying he wanted to kill people and himself at the Ravalli County Fair.
Austin Jace Fugleberg is jailed in Ravalli County.
Court documents say Fugleberg's coworkers at the Town Pump in Lolo reported him on Aug. 16. They told officers that Fugleberg had been saying that he was going to "kill other people until he was killed" and specifically said he'd take a shotgun to shoot people at the Ravalli County Fair.
The same day Fugleberg was reported to police, he was admitted to St. Patrick Hospital for severe alcoholism. He was released without being evaluated for mental health, court documents say.
A family member told officers that as far as he knew, Fugleberg did not own or have access to guns.
Fugleberg spoke with investigators from Missoula County and admitted making threatening statements, explaining that he was frustrated about being homeless, poor and unable to get any help.
On Aug. 24, investigators from Ravalli County followed up on Fugleberg and took him into custody.
His bond is set at $50,000.