UPDATE (8/14 4:47):
Joshua Blake Lamere has been identified as the man who lead police on a high speed chase outside of Malmstrom Air Force Base August 13th. Lamere was attempting to run from police on a stolen ATV Tuesday and lead them on a high speed chase to an abandoned salvage lot on 2nd Avenue North. Lamere broke into a camper on the lot and was later found inside and arrested.
Lamere has been charged with:
- theft
- obstructing a peace officer or other public servant
- reckless driving
- driving with a suspended/revoked license
- criminal trespass to vehicles
- criminal trespass to property
- fleeing/eluding a police officer
UPDATE (5:42PM): Malmstrom has released a final update saying that the subject lead Great Falls police on a high speed chase and was last seen near the perimeter of Malmstrom Air Force Base. Police swept the area as a precaution and the subject was apprehended off base.
UPDATE (4:00PM): According to Great Falls Police who are on the scene just outside the gates to MAFB, the situation has been taken care of and there is no threat to the public.
According to MAFB Facebook, a suspect has been apprehended off base by Great Falls Police.
Sergeant Munkres with GFPD says the male arrested was under suspicion of an auto theft, and was never on base. The suspect was arrested outside Miracle Mile.
Breaking into the newsroom, Malmstrom Air Force Base has announced they are under a real world lockdown.
The following message was posted on their Official Facebook Page:
REAL WORLD
LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN
For Malmstrom AFB. There is a possible armed and dangerous individual around Matador, Atlas, Peacekeeping, and Titan housing on base. All base personnel in these areas, LOCKDOWN procedures and immediately take shelter in the nearest building away from the threat area. Lock your doors and stay inside.
REAL WORLD