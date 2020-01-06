Missoula County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in a Facebook post as Sean Stevenson, 45, who came from out-of-state.
Details are still under investigation.
Story was updated at 2:59 p.m.
MISSOULA - The 45-year-old man who was assaulted during a fight at Missoula's Poverello Center on Friday night, has died.
According to the Missoula County Attorney's Office, no criminal charges are filed as of right now due to self-defense claims by the suspect.
Missoula Police Corporal Chris Kaneff said at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, police officers responded to a medical emergency at the homeless shelter.
When they went to the basement of the facility, in which several bunks are located, they found a 45-year-old man unresponsive and started performing CPR on him.
As they questioned witnesses on the scene, officers found out a fight had taken place between two men.
Corporal Kaneff added that witnesses had said the victim had been placed in a headlock by a man in his 30's.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Missoula County Attorney's Office said they do not know exactly when the victim died because they have not received medical records, however the victim's body awaits an autopsy.
The investigation is still underway.