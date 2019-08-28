MISSOULA - A man arrested in Bozeman for sympathizing with terrorist groups entered a guilty plea this week.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Fabjan Alameti changed his plea to guilty at a hearing in federal court this week.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 13.
A plea agreement says Alameti pleaded guilty to two counts of making a false statement to a federal officer in a matter involving terrorism. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
If accepted, the court will dismiss two other charges against Alameti related to making false statements and possessing a firearm while using a controlled substance.
Investigators say Alameti wanted to fight for ISIS and attack people to avenge the New Zealand mosque shooting.
Alameti is also quoted as saying that he was moving from New York to Montana to buy a gun because Montana has less stringent gun laws.