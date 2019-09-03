THREE FORKS – A man is charged with his fifth DUI after allegedly driving while drunk outside Three Forks.
A Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy report says Bryan Freddy Gutierrez, 34, was pulled over on Jefferson River Road on the evening of Sept. 1.
Witnesses and a game warden said Gutierrez drove away from Drouillard Fishing Access at a high rate of speed and made a dangerously wide turn across both lanes of traffic.
Responding deputy Liz Samson says Guetierrez appeared intoxicated, admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and had his pants unzipped. He told the deputy that he was headed to Three Forks and argued with the deputy when she pointed out that he was headed the wrong direction.
Gutierrez agreed to a breath test and blew .156 on an Intoxilyzer 8000 blood alcohol test machine at the Manhattan Police Station.
He’s booked in Gallatin County on a felony charge of driving under the influence.
Court records list four prior charges for DUI from 2008, 2009, 2009 and 2011.