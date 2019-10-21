Great Falls police arrest a man who drove his car into a home this weekend while under the influence.
Police were initially responding to a report of a disturbance at a home on 17th Ave NW around 1 a.m. when an officer noticed people running in and out of the house. A car was parked in the driveway and sped off. The driver, Parker McConnell, failed to stop at the intersection of 17th Ave Northwest and 5th Street Northwest. McConnell lost control of the car and crashed into the bedroom of a home where people were sleeping in the master bedroom. There's no word on any injuries.
According to court documents, McConnell then tried to run from the scene and ignored police orders. An officer was forced to use a taser. On his way to the police station, McConnell said he was drunk. He was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .144% BAC. He also gave consent to a blood test. State Crime Lab results are still pending.
McConnell is charged with criminal endangerment, driving under the influence, obstructing a Peace Officer, failure to give immediate notice of accidents with damage over $1,000, and failure to notify owner after an accident resulting in property damage.
At the time of the incident, McConnell was out on $7,500 bond for aggravated assault.
His bond is now set at $35,000.