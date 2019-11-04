Roosevelt County deputies and the McCone County Sheriff's Office responded to a pursuit through Roosevelt County on MT Highway 13 Monday afternoon around 3:30.
McCone County deputies initially tried to stop a Ford pickup stolen from Glendive. The driver, Channing Eder of Wolf Point, took off in the stolen pickup. McCone County deputies and the Dawson County Sheriff's Office followed the truck. They say Eder was driving over 100 m.p.h. as he headed north on Highway 13 towards Wolf Point. Eder was also reported to be armed with a handgun and rifle.
A Roosevelt County deputy deployed stop-sticks near the Missouri River bridge, which flattened one of the pickup's tires. Eder continued for nearly 3 miles, until he was forced to abandon the truck and run away on foot. Eder was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
Authorities say Eder threw the handgun out the window after the pickup was disabled by stop-sticks. Dawson County deputies later recovered the gun.
Eder was charged by Dawson and McCone Counties with several offenses related to the pursuit and theft of the pickup. He's also on federal probation and was wanted on a federal warrant.
Officers from the Ft. Peck Tribes, Wolf Point Police Department, McCone County Sheriff's Office, Dawson County Sheriff's Office, and Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office worked together to keep everyone safe and make the arrest.