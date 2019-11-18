Officers in Flathead County responded to a disturbance with a weapon report near the 2600 block of Highway 2 West on Friday night.
A man and a woman were trying to remove a deer from the road and told officers they were shot at.
Officers say the suspect Glen Charland allegedly shot at them from a trailer nearby.
Officers say they were able to get a search warrent after Charland allegedly refused to cooperate with them. SWAT was contacted and appeared at the location.
Charland was arrested and is being held on pending charges at Flathead County Detention Center for assault with a weapon.