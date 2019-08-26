The Malmstrom Airmen will participate in a readiness exercise in an effort to assess mission readiness August 27-28 in Lewis and Clark County with law enforcement and other response agencies.
The community can expect an increase in vehicle and helicopter movements in the area around Augusta, as well as Malmstrom Air Force Base during the exercise.
“These annual exercises are critical for us because it allows us to establish relationships that we use in case of an incident as well as every single day when we are doing the mission throughout Montana,” says 341st Missile Wing Vice Commander, Col. Russell S. Williford.
The annual exercise provides a training opportunity for experts from Air Force Global Strike Command, Malmstrom Air Force Base, and multiple federal, state, local and tribal agencies to exercise contingency checklists and procedures in response to a simulated incident.
More than a dozen different agencies are scheduled to participate.
For more information, please contact the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs office at (406) 731-4050.