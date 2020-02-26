From bushy beards, to fake beards, Make-A-Wish Montana wants to see your best facial hair for this year's Montana Beardies fundraiser.
"We havet just over 20 people who are registered and last year we raised $20,000, so that is our goal this year raise $20,000 again," Make-A-Wish Montana President and CEO Douglas Koester said.
Joining the fundraiser is easy, our own Spencer Schacht even did it! Just take a picture of you and your beard then upload it to Montana Beardies website.
"Then share that with friends, family, coworkers, and ask them to vote for your beard by donating to Make-A-Wish," Koester said.
There is even some friendly competition between both beards and states.
"The beards in Montana are a lot cooler and better and bushier than those beards in Vermont so once again we want to challenge them to a contest," Koester said.
But competition aside, this fundraiser is for a good cause.
"Aside from the fun part and the goofy part and the bragging rights for your beard you are really helping some great Montana kids," Koester said.
The fundraiser and competition only goes until march 31st so now is the time to enter your beard in the challenge or go vote for Spencer's beard.