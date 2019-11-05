BOZEMAN - Sun Country Airlines will offer direct flights from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) starting this summer.
BZN airport director Brian Sprenger said, "Their service to the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul will bring low fares to one of out busiest markets and provide more access to and from Bozeman to cities throughout the Sun Country Airlines network."
Starting June 3, 2020, direct flights will take off on Wednesdays and Saturdays to and from MSP.