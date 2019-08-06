MANHATTAN, Mont. - Scientists report a 4.1 magnitude earthquake originated in Gallatin County near Manhattan on Monday night.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake started around 10:30 PM on Aug. 5, Mountain Standard Time.
Citizens in the Belgrade and Bozeman areas report feeling light shaking and disturbances, and residents in Manhattan reported feeling the most rattling.
If you felt the quake, you can submit your report and learn more here.
Small earthquakes are common throughout southwestern and northwestern Montana due to the Intermountain Seismic Belt.
The Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology says a branch of the belt, called the Centennial Tectonic Belt, extends into southwestern Montana and includes at least eight major active faults.